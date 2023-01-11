Intel launches 4th Gen Xenon Scalable processors, Max series CPUs 

January 11, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Intel, on Wednesday, launched the 4th Gen Xenon Scalable processors, Max series CPUs and data centre GPUs. Code-named Sapphire Rapids, the 4th Gen Xenon Scalable processors deliver a range of features for managing power and performance, the company claimed.

Compared to the prior generations, the 4th Gen Intel Xenon processors will provide 2.9x average performance per watt efficiency for targeted workloads utilising its built-in accelerator. The processors also come with up to 70-watt power savings per CPU in optimised power mode with minimal performance loss, and a 52% to 66% lower TCO, the company claimed.

Built with 90% or more renewable electricity, the 4th Gen Xenon processors come with claimed 20% power savings with less than 5% performance impact for selected workloads.

The Xenon CPU Max series further expands on these capabilities for natural language processing and can deliver up to 20x speed-up on large language models. And with Intel’s AI software, the company claims, developers can use their AI tool of choice while increasing productivity and speeding time to AI development. The processors have also been optimised for high-performance, low-latency networks, and edge workloads.

The Xenon CPU Max series, the first x86-based processor with high bandwidth memory, will accelerate HPC workloads without the need for code changes and will be available in different form factors. Compared to the 3rd Gen Intel Xenon Scalable processors, the Xenon CPU Max Series will provide up to 3.7 times more performance on a range of real-world applications like energy and earth system modeling.