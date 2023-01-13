HamberMenu
Intel launches 13th Gen Core i9 13900KS processor

Intel launched the 13th Gen Core i9 13900KS desktop processor with 24 cores for gaming and content creation

January 13, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Intel announced details and availability for the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS.

Intel announced details and availability for the new 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Intel, on Thursday, launched its 13 Gen Core i9 13900KS processors with up to 6.0 GHz max turbo frequency out of the box. The latest processors come with 24 cores and 36MB Intel Smart cache for gaming and content creation workloads.

The processors also come with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, which allows it to reach 6.0 GHz without overclocking, Intel adaptive Boost, which allows higher multicore turbo frequencies, for improved gaming performance. Eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, 32 threads, 150W processor base power, and a total of 20PCLe lanes.

The processor, compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards with the latest BIOS recommended, also comes with support for up to DDR5 and DDR4 support.

“Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6.0 GHz speeds at stock,” Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel said.

The special edition processor will be available beginning Jan. 12, 2023, and will be available at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners.

