Intel highlights 12th Gen processors targeting gamers and creators

Intel on Monday showcased its 12th Gen family of processors and the latest suite of desktops and laptops it will power

While unveiling the 12th Gen family of processors, Intel also showcased its latest Intel Eco laptops | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Built on the Intel 7 process, the 12th Gen Intel Core processors feature an all-new performance hybrid architecture design that brings together two types of specialized cores to deliver performance and responsiveness. The latest platform also integrates technologies, like DDR5 memory support, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

The 12th Gen Intel Core processors introduce a new performance hybrid architecture that brings a combination of Performance cores and Efficiency cores to deliver performance. The Performance-cores are the highest performing CPU core. ​The Efficient-cores are designed for scalable performance-per-watt, for multi-threaded and multi-tasking performance.​ ​

Intel Thread Director is one of the most significant innovations in the new performance hybrid architecture.​ ​The Intel Thread Director monitors instruction mix, state of the core, and other relevant micro-architecture telemetry at a granular level and then helps the OS make more intelligent scheduling decisions.​

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series processors feature up to 16 cores to deliver performance and speed.

The 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors offer up to 14 cores paired with discrete graphics. The 12th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors feature up to 10 cores and is designed for ultrathin laptops. The 12th Gen Intel Core P-series is for the thin-and-light form factor.

The company also showcased the Intel Evo Third Edition designs, specifications, and Key Experience Indicators for Intel Evo laptops. The 3rd edition Intel Evo platform features Intel 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Intel also elaborated on the new cache architecture found in the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Intel is introducing a new Common Intel Smart Cache architecture shared among the P Cores, E Cores, and processor graphics. ​