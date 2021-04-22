Intel defeats VLSI Technology in $3.1 billion patent trial.

22 April 2021 17:24 IST

VLSI, a unit of the hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, had sued Intel in April 2019, alleging that products using “Speed Shift” technology infringed patents it had been assigned.

A U.S. jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Intel Corp in a patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by VLSI Technology LLC.

VLSI had sought $3.1 billion in damages.

The verdict was issued by a federal jury in Waco, Texas.

VLSI's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

Intel's attorney declined to comment.

It came after a different Waco jury on March 2 ordered Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion for infringing two other patents once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV.

Intel is seeking a new trial in that case, and has said it intended to appeal the $2.18 billion verdict.

A third trial over similar patented technology is scheduled for June.