Intel Core 14th generation desktop processors announced

October 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Intel on Monday launched the new Intel Core 14th generation desktop processor family, led by Intel Core i9-14900K. The latest-generation desktop processor family includes six new unlocked desktop processors delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6GHz of frequency out of the box.

Additionally, the Intel Core i7-14700K arrives with 20 cores and 28 threads on four more Efficient-cores (E-cores) compared with the prior generation.

Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor is headed by the i9-14900K with 6GHz speeds out of the box, claims Intel. It says that new i7-14700K processor offers 25% more cores for multi-threaded workloads.

Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors are compatible with existing 600/700-series motherboards. They claim up to 23% gaming performance uplift compared to leading competitor processors.

The new desktop processors include tIntel XTU AI Assist feature for AI guided overclocking, as well as support for DDR5 XMP speeds well beyond 8,000 megatransfers/second.

The new Intel desktop processors support Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as discrete support for new Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies.

Additionally, Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors include support for Thunderbolt 4 as well as upcoming Thunderbolt 5 wired connectivity – supporting up to 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth.

As per Intel, the Core 14th Gen desktop processors will be available at retail outlets and via OEM partner systems starting October 17.

“Since the introduction of our performance hybrid architecture, Intel has consistently raised the bar for desktop performance. With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we’re showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today,” said Roger Chandler, Intel VP and GM, Enthusiast PC and Workstation, Client Computing Group.