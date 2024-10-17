Intel China responds to accusations of security issues from Chinese cyber association

Intel's China unit said on Thursday it has always prioritised product safety and quality, after an influential Chinese cybersecurity association called for a security review of the U.S. chipmaker's products sold in China.

"We will maintain communication with the relevant authorities, clarify any concerns, and reaffirm our commitment to product safety and quality," the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

A security review from China's cyberspace regulator could hit Intel's sales in China, which generated over a quarter of the company's revenues last year.

