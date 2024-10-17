ADVERTISEMENT

Intel China responds to accusations of security issues from Chinese cyber association

Published - October 17, 2024 04:31 pm IST - BEIJING

Intel’s China unit said it has alwways prioritised product safety and quality, after an influential Chinese cybersecurity association called for a security review of the U.S. chipmaker’s products 

Reuters

Intel’s China unit said on Thursday it has always prioritised product safety and quality. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel's China unit said on Thursday it has always prioritised product safety and quality, after an influential Chinese cybersecurity association called for a security review of the U.S. chipmaker's products sold in China.

"We will maintain communication with the relevant authorities, clarify any concerns, and reaffirm our commitment to product safety and quality," the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

A security review from China's cyberspace regulator could hit Intel's sales in China, which generated over a quarter of the company's revenues last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US