Intel appoints Gokul Subramaniam as India President

September 27, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Based out of Bangalore, Subramaniam is currently a Vice President in the Client Computing Group (CCG) and serves as general manager of Client Platforms and Systems.

The Hindu Bureau

Intel has announced the appointment of Gokul Subramaniam as Intel India President. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Gokul Subramaniam as Intel India President today. Subramaniam, who has been with the company for more than 11 years, will be taking care of their overall engineering and design operations in India, as well as driving innovation, cross-group efficiencies and execution of products. 

“As a critical engineering and design center for Intel, the India office plays a vital role in our company’s transformation journey and the trajectory towards product leadership. I am excited about the engineering prowess we have at the site and the opportunities it brings to accelerate innovation and advance excellence in execution of our engineering programs,” Subramaniam said in a company statement.

Support our reporting.
Subramaniam holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Madras, and a master’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Texas. Having completed an executive program in general management from MIT Sloan School of Management, Subramaniam has six patents to his name with five more filed in the compute, wireless, power management, industrial design, system and software fields. 

Intel says new 'Sierra Forest' chip to more than double power efficiency

Outside of the US, Intel India is its largest research and engineering center with the company having invested over $8 billion in India till date.

Nivruti Rai, the former Intel head of India resigned from the company after 29 years in June. Rai has now joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

