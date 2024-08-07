Intel 18A fab process first tape out to hit market in first half of 2025

Intel on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) announced that products based on Intel 18A, Panther Lake (AI PC client processor) and Clearwater Forest (server processor), are out of the fab and have powered-on and booted operating systems.

Intel said to achieve it in less than two quarters after tape-out, with both products on track to start production in 2025. The company also announced that the first external customer is expected to tape out on Intel 18A in the first half of next year.

Intel Foundry is the first to successfully implement both RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power technology for foundry customers.

In gaining access to the Intel 18A PDK 1.0 last month, the company’s EDA and IP partners are updating their tools and design flows to enable external foundry customers to begin their Intel 18A chip designs. This is a critical enabling milestone for Intel’s foundry business.

These core Intel 18A technologies enable greater processor scale and efficiency, which is required to drive forward AI computing, the company said.

RibbonFET allows for tight control over the electrical current in the transistor channel, enabling further miniaturisation of chip components while reducing power leakage, a critical factor as chips become increasingly dense.

PowerVia optimises signal routing by separating power delivery from the front side of the wafer, thus reducing resistance and improving power efficiency.

“Together, these technologies demonstrate a powerful combination that could lead to substantial gains in computing performance and battery life in future electronic devices,” the company told.

“We are pioneering multiple systems foundry technologies for the AI era and delivering a full stack of innovation that’s essential to the next generation of products for Intel and our foundry customers. We are encouraged by our progress and are working closely with customers to bring Intel 18A to market in 2025,” said Kevin O’Buckley, Intel SVP and GM of Foundry Services.