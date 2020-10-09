Intel 11th generation processors for desktops to arrive in early 2021

Intel’s confirmation came on Wednesday, a day before AMD announced its next-gen Zen 3 CPUs for computer desktops.

Intel has confirmed that its 11th generation Rocket Lake core desktop processors will arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

“It’ll be another fantastic processor for gaming, and we’re excited to disclose more details in the near future,” John Bonini, VP & GM at Intel said in a blog post.

While Intel officially did not announce any specifications about Rocket Lake, Videocardz, a technology news portal, reported that the processors will be compatible with existing 400-series motherboard. Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch a 500-series motherboard.

Intel Rocket Lake is considered to be a feature upgrade to Comet Lake.

According to hardware news portal Wccftech, Intel is expected to use the same 14nm process it has been using for years. The company is likely to offer new Xe graphics with integrated Thunderbolt 4. It added that the processor will be a solid upgrade to Intel’s existing line-up.