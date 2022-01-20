Instagram introduces subscription-based model for creators

20 January 2022 19:00 IST

Starting today, Instagram will test subscriptions with some creators who will be able to set a monthly price of their choice, unlock a “subscribe” button on their profile and offer the benefits like subcriber lives, subscriber stories and subscriber badges.

Instagram has introduced a new monetisation feature for creators to earn recurring monthly income on the platform.

With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already, the company said in a blog post.

Subscriber Lives will enable creators to broadcast exclusive Lives to their subscribers.

Through Subscriber Stories creators can create stories just for their subscribers, with exclusive content and use interactive story stickers with their most engaged followers only.

Subscriber Badges will enable creators to easily identify their subscribers as these badges will be visible next to comments and messages.

The feature will only be available to a limited number of U.S. creators during the initial test and Instagram will expand access to more creators over the next few months.