Instagram’s new feature to help find missing children

Instagram on Wednesday said it is launching an ‘alert’ feature to help find missing children. The photo-sharing app has partnered with various organisations globally to set up the feature.

The feature will display details about missing children on users’ Instagram feed if they are in a specific area where an active search is taking place.

“Chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours,” Emily Vacher, Director of Trust and Safety at Meta, said in a blog post.

The alerts on the Meta-owned platform will include details such as a child’s photo, description, and location of the abduction. Instagram will show users alerts based on information like their IP address and location services (if it is turned on), it noted.

The social media platform said it has developed the child emergency alert feature in collaboration with organisations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the U.S., the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the U.K., the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police, among others.

“We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children, and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people,” Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at NCMEC, said in a statement.

In addition to the photo and video sharing platform, Amber Alerts are available on Facebook since 2015. Instagram has started rolling out the alerts feature, and it will be available in 25 countries in the coming weeks, it said, adding that it is working to bring them to more countries.