Instagram turns 10: How a photo-sharing app redefined the way we socialise

From starting out as a platform to just share images, Instagram has evolved over the years, and has added several features to engage its users.

A decade ago, two Americans, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, founded a social networking platform dedicated to sharing photos. Today, Instagram has transformed the way millions of people express themselves globally.

Timeline

Within two months of its launch in October 2010, Instagram clocked one million users. Its growing popularity caught Facebook’s attention, making the social network buy the platform in 2012.

The Facebook-owned company hit 500 million users mark four years later. The same year, it launched the widely-popular stories feature globally.

In 2018, Instagram introduced long-form videos with IGTV, integrated music into its stories, and garnered a billion active users.

To take advantage of the growing trend in short-form video making apps, the platform introduced Reels in August this year, just after India banned TikTok app.

“We’re witnessing enormous shifts in how people create and consume culture as tools that were only available to the most sophisticated media organizations are now literally in the hands of billions,” Instagram said.

“We’ve seen an explosion of video, which is why we’ve been focusing on IGTV and Reels.”

Changing way of life

A decade ago, it was inconceivable that hashtags would become a trend. Now, people frequently post pictures of breakfast, evening sun and window views with ahashtag.

According to a report titled ‘Average Time Spent Daily on Social Media’ by data intelligence firm Broadband Search, social media takes 144 minutes of our daily life, of which 53 minutes are spent on Instagram.

Instagram has been attempting to diversify its platform from just being a photo-sharing so users can spend more time on it.

Last year, it introduced a shopping feature that lets its users buy and sell products within the app. Brands are looking to adapt their marketing practices to benefit from this feature to lure customers.

Building blocks maker Lego has been posting pop culture related content on the platform. Sephora collections populates its feed with colourful Instagram video content that portrays the brand’s playful and feminine personality.

Influencers are another big part of the platform -- popular celebrities promote brands. Fashion influencers also get paid partnerships with clothing and cosmetic brands. Cricketers post endorsement for sporting brands. Virat Kohli endorses Puma, and Rohit Sharma posts photos and videos for Adidas.

Instagram has served as a platform for photographers, videographers and other creatively-inclined people to showcase their talent and skill.

Double-edged sword

Instagram has also been criticised for creating unrealistic beauty standards by offering filters that adjust brightness, colour and contrast to make a ‘perfect’ photo.

Recently, Facebook was sued for allegedly spying on Instagram users via their cameras. Another lawsuit claimed Instagram was collecting biometric data of users through photo-tagging features.

Over the years, the photo-sharing app has faced scrutiny multiple times over its handling of harassment issues and changes in privacy policy.

Instagram faced a major setback in September 2018, when its founders resigned after a tussle with Facebook’s management over the photo-sharing platform’s autonomy.

It was widely speculated that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg disagreed with Instagram founders on the app's future.

Zuckerberg stopped encouraging Facebook users to post on Instagram to maintain the social network’s autonomy, according to a report by Wired.

Tenth anniversary features

To celebrate its tenth year milestone, Instagram has added features like stories map and ways to hide potentially offensive comments.

Stories map is a private map and calendar of stories a user has shared in the last three years. They will be able to share, download, and save those stories in highlights.

Instagram also announced a pair of new anti-bullying features. The company has started testing a new feature that will automatically hide comments similar to others that have been reported. To give more transparency into the type of comments that are hidden, users can tap “View Hidden Comments” to see them.

In addition to this, it is adding comment warnings for people who repeatedly attempt to post comments that might be offensive.