Instagram to let users ‘take a break’ from the platform

The rollout comes a day before Instagram's chief Adam Mosseri is scheduled to appear before the U.S. Senate to face questions over the platform’s child safety practices.

Instagram has launched multiple features aimed at offering more safety tools for teenagers, including a tool that will ask users to take a break if they have been scrolling for a certain amount of time.

Called ‘Take A Break’, the feature will ask users to take a break from Instagram and set reminders to take more breaks in the future. Teens will also see notifications from Instagram to turn these reminders on. The company said it will also show them expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset.

News organisation CNN Business tested the feature ahead of the launch and said the users have to stay on the platform for one continuous session for the feature to work. If the app closes or the screen turns off briefly, the timer will reset. Besides, after Instagram encourages a user to take a break, they can tap on the Done button and return to the app.

Vaishnavi J, Instagram's head of safety and well-being told CNN the feature is still in its early stages and will expand its functionality in 2022. The feature will roll out to users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“While available to everyone, I think this tool is particularly important for teens to more fully understand what information they've shared on Instagram, what is visible to others, and to have an easier way to manage their digital footprint,” Adam Mosseri said in a blog post.

Instagram said it will also launch tools for parents and guardians in March to help them get more involved in their teen’s experiences on the platform. Parents and guardians will be able to see how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits. The company will also have a new educational hub for parents and guardians.