ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram to allow users to comment on stories publicly

Updated - September 05, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Users can also disable the comments feature based on the story

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Instagram has introduced a new feature that will incorporate comments into stories in a way that is visible to others.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will incorporate comments into stories in a way that is visible to others. The social media platform announced the new feature called ‘Comments in Stories’ at the launch of their Creator Lab in India. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Until now, users could only interact with a friend’s story on Instagram by sending an emoji or a private message but now users can start having conversations under stories like a public forum. 

However, there are some limitations to this like only users who follow you can view the comments and just users who follow each other mutually will be able to comment under the story post to prevent trolls from commenting. These comments will disappear along with the story after 24 hours. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram could bring vertical profile grid feature to the app  

If the story is saved as a highlight, the comments will stay along with it. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Users can also disable the comments feature based on the story.

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram launched a new feature so users can add a song to their profile.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US