Instagram to allow users to comment on stories publicly

Users can also disable the comments feature based on the story

Updated - September 05, 2024 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Instagram has introduced a new feature that will incorporate comments into stories in a way that is visible to others. 

FILE PHOTO: Instagram has introduced a new feature that will incorporate comments into stories in a way that is visible to others.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will incorporate comments into stories in a way that is visible to others. The social media platform announced the new feature called ‘Comments in Stories’ at the launch of their Creator Lab in India. 

Until now, users could only interact with a friend’s story on Instagram by sending an emoji or a private message but now users can start having conversations under stories like a public forum. 

However, there are some limitations to this like only users who follow you can view the comments and just users who follow each other mutually will be able to comment under the story post to prevent trolls from commenting. These comments will disappear along with the story after 24 hours. 

Instagram could bring vertical profile grid feature to the app  

If the story is saved as a highlight, the comments will stay along with it. 

Users can also disable the comments feature based on the story.

A couple of weeks ago, Instagram launched a new feature so users can add a song to their profile.

Published - September 05, 2024 12:39 pm IST

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

