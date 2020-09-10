Instagram tests new home screen with shopping, Reels tab

10 September 2020 13:28 IST

All three new versions have different looks, but Reels and shopping tab have notable placement while other sections have been moved around.

Instagram is testing different versions of the home screen for its app with separate shopping and Reels tab in all of its layouts.

The company shared three new designs and said the updates represent how people are using the app, pushing culture forward and giving love to creators, videos and shopping.

This is the first time that Instagram is pushing a dedicated shopping section for its users.

In another layout, Instagram has six shortcuts on the bottom row, including home, explore, Reels, shopping, activity and profile, moving the new post option to the top right.

The dedicated shopping section would work as a home base for its e-commerce features and would strengthen Instagram’s efforts to attract brands and retail businesses to sell their products to a large community of influencers on its platform.

The focus on Reels came after India banned TikTok. Last week, the photo-sharing social media platform introduced a separate tab for Reels in India to rival TikTok’s success in short-video format.

“We’re excited by what the community in India is creating on Reels,” Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said.

Some of Instagram’s past updates, like the IGTV shortcut added next to inbox , have not been welcomed by the users in the past. The company dropped the section earlier this year.