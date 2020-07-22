Instagram tests new feature for fundraising

Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to raise money for a personal cause by helping them directly with donors via their profile page.

“We’re rolling out a new way to raise money for a personal cause, like yourself, your small business, a friend or a cause that’s important to you,” Instagram said in a statement.

To create a Personal Fundraiser, tap “Edit Profile,” “Add Fundraiser,” and then “Raise Money.” The feature will allow users to select cover photo, currency, supported fundraiser category and add details about the eligible cause for fundraising. Tap “Send” for review. Once approved, users can raise money for 30 days, and can also choose to extend the period after that.

Donors can send money to these fundraisers and have the option to hide their details on the platform from public. However, fund seekers can see the donor’s details and the amount donated. Once received, funds are credited to the receiver’s designated bank account.

The new feature will be first available for both Instagram and Facebook users in the US, UK and Ireland. Currently, people from these three countries can create fundraisers seeking donations while people from 34 countries, which also includes these countries are allowed to make donations. The test will initially run on Android, and then iOS.

Fundraisers and donors must be over 18 years of age. And donations can be made in more than 135 currencies supported by Stripe, the payment partner of Instagram.