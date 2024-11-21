 />
Instagram testing feature aimed at teen safety that resets recommendations

Meta introduced a host of features around teen online safety for Instagram in September including enhanced parental supervision, restricted messaging and making teen accounts private

Published - November 21, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File PHOTO: Instagram has said it is testing a new feature which will allow users to remove content that was recommended to them. | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram has said it is testing a new feature which will allow users to remove content that was recommended to them. The ‘Reset’ tool is directed to providing safe environment for teenagers on the platform. 

Instagram hasn’t said exactly when the tool will be made available but that it should be out ‘soon’ globally. 

In a blog making the announcement, Meta said that with “a few taps” users will be able to reset their algorithm again. However, as time passes, the content will start becoming personalised for the user again. 

When users want to reset their feed, they can choose the “reset suggested content” option from the “content preferences” tab. Post this, they can unfollow the accounts that show up frequently for them and then refresh their feed. 

“We want to make sure everyone on Instagram – especially teens – has safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences and feels the time they’re spending on Instagram is valuable,” the company wrote in the blog post making the announcement. 

 Instagram downgrades quality of less popular videos

TikTok has a similar feature already. 

Meta introduced a host of features around teen online safety for Instagram in September including enhanced parental supervision, restricted messaging and making teen accounts private. 

The company has been under pressure to take action due to the impending Online Safety Act which is expected to be passed soon. 

Earlier in January this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was pulled by the U.S. Congress to apologise to parents of kids on the platform who died by suicide after facing harassment online. 

