Instagram rolls out pinned comments

Photo sharing app Instagram said on Tuesday it is launching the pinned comment feature to help users to maximise their engagement with others on the platform.
“Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere.” Instagram said in a statement.
“That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation.”
The new feature will help users to pin up important or favourite comments on their posts.
They just have to slightly slide a comment to the left the phone screen for four options show up. The options will include delete, report, forward and pin.
Once the user selects the pin icon for a comment, the note will be marked as pinned and go up to the top of the post. Instagram will also notify the user whose comment was pinned.
The feature will allow people to pin up to three comments per post.
