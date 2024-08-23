ADVERTISEMENT

How to add a 30-second-long song clip to your Instagram profile

Published - August 23, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Instagram is introducing a feature that lets you add musical clips to your profile for visitors to hear

The Hindu Bureau

You can choose a song clip from Instagram’s vast musical library [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram is letting users add a 30-second audio or song clip to their profile for visitors to hear when they visit your grid.

Users can select a song from Instagram’s large library of music, and choose a clip from the song to display on their profile, right underneath their text bio.

Instagram’s new feature will remind older internet users of the time when the vintage social media platform MySpace allowed users to share their favourite pieces of music on a profile. Micro-blogging site Tumblr also offers a similar feature.

Instagram’s new song-in-profile feature was launched in collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Instagram has made it possible for users to add music to their profiles | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Facebook parent Meta forecasts upbeat Q3 revenue after strong quarter
How to add a musical clip to your Instagram profile
Open your Instagram app
Go to your profile and select ‘Edit Profile’
Choose ‘Add music to your profile’
Choose the song you wish to share, and then its duration
Choose the part of the song you would like to share
Once saved, the song will be displayed on your profile and users can listen to the 30 second clip of it
