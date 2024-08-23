Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram is letting users add a 30-second audio or song clip to their profile for visitors to hear when they visit your grid.

Users can select a song from Instagram’s large library of music, and choose a clip from the song to display on their profile, right underneath their text bio.

Instagram’s new feature will remind older internet users of the time when the vintage social media platform MySpace allowed users to share their favourite pieces of music on a profile. Micro-blogging site Tumblr also offers a similar feature.

Instagram’s new song-in-profile feature was launched in collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

