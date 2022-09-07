Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat, says report | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo.

Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday.

Over the next few months, Instagram will test a simpler and less personalised version of the shopping page known internally as "Tab Lite", the Information reported.

The company would launch a public test, starting Wednesday, on the changes to its app designed to switch users to the "Tab Lite" version of the shopping page, the report said.