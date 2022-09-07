Technology

Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat, says report

Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat, says report

Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat, says report | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday.

Over the next few months, Instagram will test a simpler and less personalised version of the shopping page known internally as "Tab Lite", the Information reported.

The company would launch a public test, starting Wednesday, on the changes to its app designed to switch users to the "Tab Lite" version of the shopping page, the report said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
Related Articles
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405 million euros for data breach
Explained | What does Facebook’s settlement in the Cambridge Analytica lawsuit mean for the platform?
Meta plans to introduce more paid features
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 10:52:43 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/instagram-meta-scale-back-shopping-features-commerce-retreat-tab-lite/article65860599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY