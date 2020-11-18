Instagram, Messenger get new 'vanish mode' feature

18 November 2020 13:36 IST

Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out the disappearing messages feature earlier in November, enabling users to send messages that disappear after seven days.

Instagram and Facebook's Messenger now get disappearing messages feature on their platforms.

Users can switch on the 'vanish mode' and send messages that disappear automatically. The messages will vanish after they have been seen by the recipient or the when the sender leaves the chat, Messenger said in a statement.

To turn on vanish mode, users can swipe up their mobile phone in an existing chat thread. Users can also send memes, GIFs, stickers and reactions without it staying in the chat history.

If someone takes a screenshot of the chat with a disappearing message, the sender will be notified, Messenger stated. The feature can be enabled only for chats with people connected with the user. Users can also choose if they want to enter vanish mode chat or not.

The feature will be added to Instagram soon, the statement noted.

In September, Facebook integrated its Messenger messaging platform with Instagram's Direct Message to help users communicate across both these apps.