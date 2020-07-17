Instagram launches Shop with Facebook Pay support

Instagram on Thursday launched its shopping feature to enable users to discover and make purchases on its platform. The Shop feature gives users an option to pay via Facebook’s payment app.
"We’re introducing Instagram Shop, a new destination in Explore that makes it easier to shop from brands and creators,” Instagram said in a statement.
Shop lets users get personalised recommendations, buy products from different brands and preview exclusive launches, all in one place.
Shoppers can also explore curated products and collections on Instagram’s shopping channel - @shop - and can use filters to select product category, like beauty and home.
The integrated Facebook Pay feature for purchases made will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Facebook pay will offer additional security in the form of unique PIN or an option to use device biometrics, like Touch or Face ID.
Instagram plans to gradually expand to other country after the US rollout in the coming weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath