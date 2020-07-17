Technology

Instagram launches Shop with Facebook Pay support

Shoppers can also explore curated products and collections on Instagram’s shopping channel - @shop - and can use filters to select product category, like beauty and home.

Instagram on Thursday launched its shopping feature to enable users to discover and make purchases on its platform. The Shop feature gives users an option to pay via Facebook’s payment app.

"We’re introducing Instagram Shop, a new destination in Explore that makes it easier to shop from brands and creators,” Instagram said in a statement.

Shop lets users get personalised recommendations, buy products from different brands and preview exclusive launches, all in one place.

Shoppers can also explore curated products and collections on Instagram’s shopping channel - @shop - and can use filters to select product category, like beauty and home.

The integrated Facebook Pay feature for purchases made will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Facebook pay will offer additional security in the form of unique PIN or an option to use device biometrics, like Touch or Face ID.

Instagram plans to gradually expand to other country after the US rollout in the coming weeks.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 4:48:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/instagram-launches-shop-with-facebook-pay-support/article32114387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY