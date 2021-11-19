Instagram launches ‘rage shake’ feature in U.S. to report issues with the app.

Instagram has added a new feature to let users report any problem to the app by shaking their phone in rage.

In a video posted on Twitter, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained how the feature will work.

If while using Instagram, stories are not loading, the audio is not working or the app is having any other issue, shake the phone and, a little option will pop up that allows a user to report any problem.

“You can explain exactly what happened, how you ended up in that place, and all of the emotions and feels that you’ve got going on, and we’ll have someone take a look at it,” Mosseri said.

This feature will give Instagram feedback that will help it prioritize bugs and other things to fix in the app, he added.

In addition to this, the company is rolling out a “finally” feature. It lets users delete a single image from a photo carousel. While announcing the feature, Mosseri said it's something people have been asking for.

In the photo carousel, tap on the three dots at the top right and tap on edit. Then swipe to the photo that needs to be removed and tap on the delete icon in the top left.

“You can now go and pick one that you don’t like — maybe you’re not that into it anymore,” Mosseri said.

While the "finally" feature is available only to iOS users, all users in the US can use the rage shake.