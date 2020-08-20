Instagram launches QR code feature to open profiles using camera

Instagram has launched a new feature that lets people generate QR codes on the app, which are scannable from any third-party camera app.
QR code replaces the Nametag option which acted as an internal QR code system, eliminating the need to open an Instagram camera to access information.
The move is aimed at business users, who can now print their QR codes. Customers can scan codes to directly reach the business Instagram account to find information on products.
To generate a QR code, users have to go to the settings menu on the Instagram app, and click on the QR code option below ‘Your activity’. Post that, users can customise the background by changing colours, emoji, or by even clicking a selfie. After redesigning, they need to click on the share option to send it to potential followers through other social messaging platforms.
WhatsApp had rolled out the same feature a few weeks ago, where one can add contacts on the messaging app by simply scanning the QR code.
Many other apps such as Twitter, Snapchat, and Spotify have their own QR code-like systems.
