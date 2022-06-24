Instagram is testing new ways to verify age

The social media platform will need users to verify their age using one of the three options: upload their ID, record a video selfie or social vouching to verify their age, if someone tries to edit their date of birth on the platform.

Instagram is testing new ways for its users to verify their age on the platform.

“Starting today, we’re testing new options for people on Instagram to verify their age, starting with people based in the US,” Instagram said in a blog.

The information provided in each age verification option will be used to confirm users’ age and will not be visible on their profile, to friends or other people on Instagram.

If users choose to upload an ID like driver’s license or ID card, it will be encrypted and stored securely in the server and will be deleted within 30 days.

If users choose to upload a video selfie to verify their age, Meta and Yoti will delete it once the age is confirmed. User’s age will be estimated based on their facial features. The video will not be used for anything else other than age verification and the technology cannot recognise users’ identity, Instagram said.

The social vouching option will allow users to ask mutual followers to confirm a user’s age. The person vouching must be at least 18 years old, must not be vouching for anyone else at that time and will need to meet other safeguards of the platform. The people users select to vouch for will receive a request to confirm the user’s age within three days, Instagram added.

The social media platform is partnering with Yoti, a company that specialises in online age verification, in this process.

This move is aimed to provide appropriate experiences to users of different age groups, specifically teens. When we know if someone is a teen aged between 13 to 17, we provide them with age-appropriate experiences like defaulting them into private accounts, preventing unwanted contact from unknown adults and limiting advertisers to reach them with ads, Instagram said.