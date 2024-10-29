ADVERTISEMENT

 Instagram downgrades quality of less popular videos

Published - October 29, 2024 11:38 am IST

Last year, Meta had admitted in a blog to having separate encoding configurations for different videos based on how popular they were

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Instagram has said that it lowers the quality of older, less popular videos. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram has said that it lowers the quality of older, less popular videos. In an interview with The Verge, Adam Mosseri, head of the platform and Threads said that they tend to have “ a bias to higher quality for creators who drive more views.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that because videos are usually most watched right after they are posted, they go ahead and reduce the quality if they haven’t been watched for a while. But if the video gains popularity later, the quality is then re-rendered and improved. 

Last year, Meta had admitted in a blog to having separate encoding configurations for different videos based on how popular they were. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But creators overall expressed concern over Mosseri’s comment and the lack of control they had over their own content. Some criticised the move saying photographers and creatives with smaller followings would be impacted and a certain type of creators would always be prioritised. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Instagram introduces teen accounts, other sweeping changes to boost child safety online

Mosseri responded to the backlash saying while it was “the right concern,” the quality shift wasn’t “huge and whether people interact with videos is based more on the content rather than the quality.” 

He also noted that the decisions were made on an aggregate level not individually so the engagement of a single video will not adversely impact quality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US