GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Instagram downgrades quality of less popular videos

Last year, Meta had admitted in a blog to having separate encoding configurations for different videos based on how popular they were

Published - October 29, 2024 11:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Instagram has said that it lowers the quality of older, less popular videos.

FILE PHOTO: Instagram has said that it lowers the quality of older, less popular videos. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram has said that it lowers the quality of older, less popular videos. In an interview with The Verge, Adam Mosseri, head of the platform and Threads said that they tend to have “ a bias to higher quality for creators who drive more views.”

He added that because videos are usually most watched right after they are posted, they go ahead and reduce the quality if they haven’t been watched for a while. But if the video gains popularity later, the quality is then re-rendered and improved. 

Last year, Meta had admitted in a blog to having separate encoding configurations for different videos based on how popular they were. 

But creators overall expressed concern over Mosseri’s comment and the lack of control they had over their own content. Some criticised the move saying photographers and creatives with smaller followings would be impacted and a certain type of creators would always be prioritised. 

Instagram introduces teen accounts, other sweeping changes to boost child safety online

Mosseri responded to the backlash saying while it was “the right concern,” the quality shift wasn’t “huge and whether people interact with videos is based more on the content rather than the quality.” 

He also noted that the decisions were made on an aggregate level not individually so the engagement of a single video will not adversely impact quality.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:38 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.