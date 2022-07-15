Technology

Instagram down for thousands of users, says Downdetector

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters
ReutersJuly 15, 2022 02:59 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 04:21 IST

Thousands of users of Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram on Thursday reported issues with the photo-sharing application, according to Downdetector.com.

Nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by 5:00 p.m. ET (2:30 a.m. IST), according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal and apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak at around 8:15 a.m. ET (5:45 p.m. IST), according to Downdetector.com.

