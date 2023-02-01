ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram co-founders are building an AI-based news reading app

February 01, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Artifact, the AI-based news reading app from Instagram co-founders is expected to offer news feeds and direct messaging option

The Hindu Bureau

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger’s news reading app, Artifact, offers news feeds and direct messaging option. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are working to develop a news reading app, Artifact. The app is said to be using machine learning to understand users’ interests. It may also be capable of letting them discuss those articles with friends, according to a report by The Verge.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ALSO READ
Artificial intelligence uncovers unknown play by Spanish great in library archive

It opens to a feed of popular articles chosen from a curated list of publishers ranging from leading news organisations to small-scale blogs. Users can click the articles that interest them and the app will serve similar stories in the future.

The app is expected to be built to offer news feeds and direct messaging option. The feeds will show articles posted by users that they have chosen to follow, along with their commentary on those posts. The direct message inbox will let users to discuss posts they have read privately with friends, the report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The app will also remove individual posts that promote falsehoods. Its machine-learning systems can measure how long users spend reading about different subjects, aiming to reward more deeply engaging material.

The app automatically switches to dark mode at night. It will also let users choose whether to let everyone comment, limit comments to people they follow, or shut them off entirely, once they have posted a link, the report noted.

ALSO READ
AI-designed clothes debut at Hong Kong fashion show

Artifact is enabled by transformer, the technology invented by Google, which also enables ChatGPT. It offers a mechanism for systems to understand language using far fewer inputs than had previously been required.

Artifact, the name that represents the merging of articles, facts, and artificial intelligence can be found in both Android and iOS.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US