Instagram co-founders are building an AI-based news reading app

February 01, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are working to develop a news reading app, Artifact. The app is said to be using machine learning to understand users’ interests. It may also be capable of letting them discuss those articles with friends, according to a report by The Verge.

It opens to a feed of popular articles chosen from a curated list of publishers ranging from leading news organisations to small-scale blogs. Users can click the articles that interest them and the app will serve similar stories in the future.

The app is expected to be built to offer news feeds and direct messaging option. The feeds will show articles posted by users that they have chosen to follow, along with their commentary on those posts. The direct message inbox will let users to discuss posts they have read privately with friends, the report said.

The app will also remove individual posts that promote falsehoods. Its machine-learning systems can measure how long users spend reading about different subjects, aiming to reward more deeply engaging material.

The app automatically switches to dark mode at night. It will also let users choose whether to let everyone comment, limit comments to people they follow, or shut them off entirely, once they have posted a link, the report noted.

Artifact is enabled by transformer, the technology invented by Google, which also enables ChatGPT. It offers a mechanism for systems to understand language using far fewer inputs than had previously been required.

Artifact, the name that represents the merging of articles, facts, and artificial intelligence can be found in both Android and iOS.