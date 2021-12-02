Instagram chief to testify before US Senate panel on Dec 8

02 December 2021 13:35 IST

The photo-sharing app has faced scrutiny after former Facebook employee Frances Haugen unveiled internal documents related to Facebook, now rebranded to Meta.

Instagram’s chief executive Adam Mosseri will testify before a US Senate subcommittee on ‘protecting kids online’ on December 8.

The documents showed that Instagram’s internal research concluded the platform had negative effects on young users. Lawmakers urged the company to stop plans of creating a specialised app for Kids and Instagram has put the effort on hold since.

While CEO Mark Zuckerberg has testified multiple times before Congress on topics including competition, content moderation and privacy, Mosseri’s test is a targeted attempt to have hands-on knowledge on whether Instagram assures the safety of kids.

"This hearing will address what Instagram knows about its impacts on young users, its commitments to reform, and potential legislative solutions," the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security said.

(With inputs from Reuters)