Instagram CEO announces Meta Threads desktop version

August 25, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shared a link to the desktop version of Meta Threads after weeks of users’ pleas

The Hindu Bureau

A screenshot of Threads.net | Photo Credit: Threads.net

Meta’s text-based social media app Threads now has a desktop version which can be accessed via the threads.net web link, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said on Thursday, confirming that it is now available to all.

Launched in early July, Threads quickly scooped up 100 million sign-ups but interest waned and daily active users fell by the millions as basic features such as a desktop version, keyword searches, trends, and a dedicated direct message (DM) functionality were missing.

Threads has still not been released in Europe as Meta takes steps to launch a product that will comply with EU regulators’ stringent user privacy requirements and the Digital Services Act (DSA) rules coming into force from this week.

The launch of Threads came as X, formerly known as Twitter, imposed tweet reading limits on people and suffered frequent outages. Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro also threatened Meta with legal action over Threads’ alleged similarities to Twitter.

X owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were in public talks to carry out a physical cage fight in either the U.S. or Italy, but both tech leaders have accused the other of delaying the match.

