HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Instagram CEO announces Meta Threads desktop version

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri shared a link to the desktop version of Meta Threads after weeks of users’ pleas

August 25, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot of Threads.net

A screenshot of Threads.net | Photo Credit: Threads.net

Meta’s text-based social media app Threads now has a desktop version which can be accessed via the threads.net web link, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said on Thursday, confirming that it is now available to all.

Launched in early July, Threads quickly scooped up 100 million sign-ups but interest waned and daily active users fell by the millions as basic features such as a desktop version, keyword searches, trends, and a dedicated direct message (DM) functionality were missing.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is fediverse, the social networking services Meta plans to join  

Threads has still not been released in Europe as Meta takes steps to launch a product that will comply with EU regulators’ stringent user privacy requirements and the Digital Services Act (DSA) rules coming into force from this week.

The launch of Threads came as X, formerly known as Twitter, imposed tweet reading limits on people and suffered frequent outages. Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro also threatened Meta with legal action over Threads’ alleged similarities to Twitter.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

X owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were in public talks to carry out a physical cage fight in either the U.S. or Italy, but both tech leaders have accused the other of delaying the match.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.