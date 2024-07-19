Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Karnataka reservation bill: ‘We’ll wait and see what they look like as time develops’

Infosys will support the government of Karnataka and comply with the decision it makes regarding reservations for employees who are local to the state, said CEO Salil Parekh, per a report by PTI.

“We are planning to work with all the regulations of the state and central governments. We will work on, we support whatever regulations and guidelines will come. We’ll wait and see what they look like as time develops, but our approach in general is to make sure we are aligned to the new laws and regulations that come out,” Parekh was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, set down 50% reservation of management jobs and 70% reservation of non-management jobs for people who are local to the southern state.

Karnataka’s tech community, with a large section of workers who speak other languages or those who have migrated to India’s “Silicon Valley” from other states, reacted with shock and fury.

The bill has now been temporarily withheld until further discussions take place.

PhonePe CEO and founder Sameer Nigam criticised the bill and its potential impact on army families as well as the children of people who shifted between states.

“I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15+ yrs[.]My father worked in the Indian Navy. Got posted all over the country. His kids don’t deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids dont deserve jobs in their home city Shame.,” posted Nigam on X on Wednesday.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) trade association also released a strong statement against the Karnataka government’s move, claiming it would hurt start-ups, global investments, and the search for IT talent.

