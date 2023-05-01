ADVERTISEMENT

Influencers turn to Bluesky as Twitter continues implementing haphazard decisions: Report 

May 01, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Top influencers are fleeing to Twitter rival Bluesky due to the platform’s continued indecisiveness on its verification and badging process 

The Hindu Bureau

Influencers are moving away from Twitter due to confusion over check marks, subscriptions, and the implementation of several haphazard decisions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Another rival to Twitter, Bluesky, saw its most significant spike in users last week, with U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, writer-comedian Dril and model Chrissy Teigen joining the platform.

Influencers are moving away from Twitter due to confusion over check marks, subscriptions, and the implementation of several haphazard decisions. Many are looking at Bluesky, which has its origins in Twitter and acts very similarly to it, due to the many challenges facing Twitter since owner Elon Musk took over the platform in October last year, a report from Bloomberg said.

In beta, Bluesky is currently available to more than 40,000 users with its app having 100 thousand plus downloads on the Google Play Store and 360,000 downloads on iOS.

ALSO READ
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return

Though influencers are tweeting their Bluesky handles, it is likely many have joined the waitlist, which is currently one of the only ways to get an invite code to join the platform.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The search for a replacement for Twitter escalated after the micro-blogging platform removed and then reinstated verification badges on legacy verified accounts.

Other than celebrities and influencers, Twitter users may also be looking for an alternative as the platform grows ever more unreliable with a back-and-forth on policy decisions, especially ones involving subscriptions and an inability to adequately combat hateful conduct, spam, criminal content, and misinformation.

What is Bluesky?

ALSO READ
Twitter to scale down transparency reporting, India tops govt. information requests

While similar to Twitter in its looks and features, Bluesky as a decentralised network is focused on building an interface to allow users of different social media platforms to plug in content enabling cross-connections across services. Bluesky, started by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in 2019, is reportedly simpler to use, allowing users to create profiles, and post text and images.

And while the only way to hop on the platform is through an invite code, users can register their email ids to join the waitlist to receive an invite.

