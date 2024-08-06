GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infineon Technologies to lay off 1,400 employees globally

CEO Jochen Hanebeck blamed the company’s weakening sales on global economic conditions

Published - August 06, 2024 12:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Infineon Technologies has announced plans to layoff 1,400 jobs globally and relocate an additional 1,400 roles to countries with cheaper labour costs.

FILE PHOTO: Infineon Technologies has announced plans to layoff 1,400 jobs globally and relocate an additional 1,400 roles to countries with cheaper labour costs. | Photo Credit: THG

Germany’s largest semiconductor company, Infineon Technologies has announced plans to layoff 1,400 jobs globally and relocate an additional 1,400 roles to countries with cheaper labour costs, as a part of recent cost cutting measures. The news comes days after chip giant Intel said it would be firing 15 percent of its workforce, or around 16,000 people after weak earnings. 

The firm has around 58,600 employees globally, as noted on its website, generated 3.70 billion euros in the recent April-June quarter, lower than its 3.8 billion euro forecast that is lower by 9 percent from the last year. 

Intel to cut 15% jobs, suspend dividend in turnaround push; shares plummet

They also lowered annual revenue guidance to around 15 billion euros, having narrowed it twice already. 

CEO Jochen Hanebeck blamed the company’s weakening sales on global economic conditions saying, “The recovery in our target markets is progressing only slowly. Prolonged weak economic momentum has resulted in inventory levels in many areas overlaying end demand.” 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Infineon had previously announced its ‘Step Up’ cost savings programme which applies to manufacturing, portfolio management, pricing and optimising operating costs. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.