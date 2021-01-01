IndiGo servers hacked in December; internal documents may get uploaded publicly

India’s largest airlines, in a statement to the stock exchanges said, it is determining the extent of data breach and that it has approached the police on the issue.

IndiGo on Thursday said its servers were hacked earlier in December and that possibly some internal documents may get uploaded by hackers on public websites and platforms.

India’s largest airlines, in a statement to the stock exchanges said, it is determining the extent of data breach and that it has approached the police on the issue.

“We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month,” IndiGo said.

The company said it was able to restore the systems in a very short span of time with the minimal impact.

However, it warned that some of the segments of the data were breached and hackers may upload some internal documents publicly.

“We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail,” IndiGo said.

The announcement comes as the airline is planning to return to pre-COVID levels by January or February in the domestic market.