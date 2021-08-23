India's wireless stereo hearables shipments rise 68%

23 August 2021 14:37 IST

Local brands further strengthened their position in India’s wireless stereo hearables market, contributing more than three-fifths of the total shipment volume.

India's wireless stereo hearables market surged during the June-ended quarter, 2021 driven by new launches in the affordable price segment along with improved features.

In the June-ended quarter, the wireless stereo hearables market rose 68% compared to the same period a year ago, according to research firm Counterpoint.

"Low-cost offerings have provided the necessary boost to this segment," said Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Counterpoint.

The research firm estimated that the share of the Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 price band grew to 60% of the overall shipments in Q2 2021 compared to 25% in the same period last year.

“Players are looking to make these devices locally to reap the benefits of the government’s PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme," said Anam Padha, Research Associate, Counterpoint.

boAt maintained its lead for the fourth successive quarter in Q2 2021 with a 37% market share and growing 426% from the same period in the previous year.

OnePlus, realme, noise and pTron were the others among the top five brands, Counterpoint said.