India’s wearable market grew 47% in 2022, boAt maintains lead: Report

February 10, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

India’s wearable market grew by 46.9% y-o-y, with boAt maintaining its lead in the smartwatch segment followed by Noise and OnePlus

The Hindu Bureau

boAt maintained its lead in the smartwatch segment, despite its share dropping to 23.9% in 4Q22. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s wearable market ended 2022 with 46.9% y-o-y (year-over-year) growth, as shipments reached 100 million units, said International Data Corporation (IDC).

The Q4 2022 (Oct-Dec) saw 25.2 million unit shipments registering a 16.5% y-o-y growth. The earwear category remained flat, while smartwatches grew by 73.6% YoY in 4Q22.

The second half of 2022, (Jul-Dec), accounted more than 60% of the annual shipments. The share of smartwatches grew from 17.9% in 2021 to 30.7% in 2022.

Smartwatch shipments were 30.7 million in 2022, a growth of 151.3% y-o-y. The Smartwatch ASPs continue to decline (at $42.5 vs $61.2 a year ago). Basic smartwatches continue to dominate with a 95.5% share, growing by 158% annually in 2022. Wristbands declined for another year with -73.2% y-o-y, with shipments dropping to half a million.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earwear category, with the lowest ASP globally at $19.8, accounts for 68.7% of the overall wearables category with 28% y-o-y shipment growth in 2022. Within earwear, Truly Wireless (TWS) dominates with a 55.3% share growing by 87.1% y-o-y, while over-the-ear declined by more than 50% in 2022.

Company wise, boAt maintained the lead, but its share dropped to 23.9% in 4Q22 declining by 34.3% y-o-y. Annual shipments grew by 9.3% y-o-y, at 29.3 million in 2022.

Noise stood second at 11.2% in 4Q22, with 2.8 million shipments, and registered 39.6% growth. It strengthened its smartwatch leadership with a 27.2% share, growing 152.6% annually in 2022.

OnePlus climbed to third place in the overall wearable category in 4Q22, growing by 83.0% y-o-y and 10.2% share. OnePlus shipped 8.5 million earwear units and stood second with a 12.4% share.

Fire Boltt dropped to fourth place with 250% y-o-y growth in 4Q22 shipping 2.2 million units. For the year, it stood at second place in the smartwatch segment, with 7.6 million shipments and a 24.8% share in 2022.

Boult Audio came fifth with a share gain to 7.9% with 1.9 million shipments in 4Q22. For the year, it stood at fourth place in the earwear segment, with a 5.4% share.

