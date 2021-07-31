India's smartphone market records highest shipments ever in the first half of 2021

The share of 5G smartphones is constantly increasing, crossing 14% in the June-ended quarter. Realme was the top 5G smartphone brand with 23% market share followed by OnePlus.

India’s smartphone market recorded its highest ever shipments in the first half of 2021 despite the second wave of COVID-19.

Shipments crossed 33 million boosted by online sales and pent-up demand as stores started to reopen, according to research firm Counterpoint.

“Smartphone shipments witnessed low volumes during April and May. However, the market saw a pent-up demand in June as restrictions were lifted and stores started to reopen," said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst, Counterpoint.

Chinese brands held a 79% share. Xiaomi led the market with a 28% share, followed by Samsung, vivo, realme and OPPO.

OnePlus led the premium handset market with a 34% share.

Apple maintained its leading position in the ultra-premium segment. About half the smartphones shipped in this segment were from Apple, according to Counterpoint.

Realme became the fastest brand to reach 50 million smartphone shipments in India.

"Offline-centric brands were more affected during April and May as consumers were preferring online channels for purchases. Brands like Xiaomi and realme were able to maintain high volumes leveraging their better online reach," said Singh.

The feature phone market however declined as the second COVID-19 wave reduced disposable income of budget phone buyers, who live in tier 3 and 4 towns, and rural areas, the research firm said.

