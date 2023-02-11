India’s smartphone market declined 10% in 2022, Apple leads premium segment: Report

February 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

India’s smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments, lowest since 2019, with a 10% decline y-o-y (year-over-year), noted International Data Corporation (IDC). The Q4 22 declined 27% y-o-y as shipments fell to 30 million units.

Decreasing consumer demand due to high inflation remained a challenge throughout the year despite the improved supply situation, said IDC.

Shipments for online channels dropped by 6% y-o-y, though with a recrd-high share of 53%. The offline channel declined by 15% y-o-y.

50 million 5G smartphones were shipped with an ASP of $395 in 2022, down from $431 in 2021. “With more affordable 5G launches expected in 2023, 5G devices should account for around 60% of shipments in 2023,” IDC believes.

The mid-premium and premium price segments of $300-500 and $500+ grew 20% and 55%, respectively, while the sub-$300 segment declined by 15%.

In the premium segment of $500+, Apple maintained its lead with a 60% share with iPhone 13 being the 3rd most shipped device in 2022, followed by Samsung with a 21% share.

201 million mobile phones were shipped in 2022, clocking a 12% annual decline. Feature phone shipments stood at 57 million, a drop of 18% y-o-y. Samsung, Xiaomi and Transsion were the leading companies in the total mobile phone market.

Brand-wise, Xiaomi maintained lead with 18.6% market share in Q4 2022. Samsung stood second with 18.4% share. Vivo came third with 17.6% share.

Oppo came fourth having 14.2% share. Realme slipped to fifth slot in 4Q22 with 9% market share.

The ASP (average selling price) hit a record $224, rising 18% y-o-y in 2022. “The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.