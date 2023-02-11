ADVERTISEMENT

India’s smartphone market declined 10% in 2022, Apple leads premium segment: Report

February 11, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

In the premium segment of $500+, Apple maintained its lead with a 60% share with iPhone 13 being the 3rd most shipped device in 2022, followed by Samsung with a 21% share.

The Hindu Bureau

50 million 5G smartphones were shipped in India, with an ASP of $395 in 2022, down from $431 in 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India’s smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments, lowest since 2019, with a 10% decline y-o-y (year-over-year), noted International Data Corporation (IDC). The Q4 22 declined 27% y-o-y as shipments fell to 30 million units.

Decreasing consumer demand due to high inflation remained a challenge throughout the year despite the improved supply situation, said IDC.

Shipments for online channels dropped by 6% y-o-y, though with a recrd-high share of 53%. The offline channel declined by 15% y-o-y.

ALSO READ
India’s push for digital sovereignty risks more online surveillance

50 million 5G smartphones were shipped with an ASP of $395 in 2022, down from $431 in 2021. “With more affordable 5G launches expected in 2023, 5G devices should account for around 60% of shipments in 2023,” IDC believes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The mid-premium and premium price segments of $300-500 and $500+ grew 20% and 55%, respectively, while the sub-$300 segment declined by 15%.

In the premium segment of $500+, Apple maintained its lead with a 60% share with iPhone 13 being the 3rd most shipped device in 2022, followed by Samsung with a 21% share.

201 million mobile phones were shipped in 2022, clocking a 12% annual decline. Feature phone shipments stood at 57 million, a drop of 18% y-o-y. Samsung, Xiaomi and Transsion were the leading companies in the total mobile phone market.

Brand-wise, Xiaomi maintained lead with 18.6% market share in Q4 2022. Samsung stood second with 18.4% share. Vivo came third with 17.6% share.

ALSO READ
Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023: Gartner

Oppo came fourth having 14.2% share. Realme slipped to fifth slot in 4Q22 with 9% market share.

The ASP (average selling price) hit a record $224, rising 18% y-o-y in 2022. “The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US