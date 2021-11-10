India’s shopping apps installs crossed 113 million in Oct: report

Indonesia has maintained its position as the largest market for shopping app installs in the region.

Shopping app downloads reached over 113 million in October this year, with e-commerce platform Meesho topping the list and contributing more than 12 million.

The category had crossed 80 million earlier in July, which was the highest since October 2020, according to data by app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

The figures come on the back of the festive season, with major e-commerce platforms including Amazon.com and Flipkart offering steep discounts.

However, average monthly active users among the top apps in India declined in the September-ended quarter due to the removal of major Chinese shopping apps, including Club Factory, according to Sensor Tower.

In Southeast Asia — including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia — monthly shopping category downloads spiked temporarily in April 2020. However, they have since declined and normalized near 2019 levels.

