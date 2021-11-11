India’s public cloud services spending to touch $7.3 billion

The cloud service model is projected to total about $2.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% from the previous year.

India’s cloud adoption has accelerated since the pandemic started and the double-digit growth in public cloud is expected to continue in the next year as well, according to research and advisory firm Gartner.

The country’s public cloud services end-user spending is forecast to total $7.3 billion in 2022, up 29.6% from the previous year.

“Public cloud growth continues to be driven by organisations that want to modernise their IT and reduce their capital expenditure spend,” Sid Nag, Research VP at Gartner, said. “The desire for agility and innovation in both business transformation and IT operations is also fuelling the growth of public cloud.”

Chief information officers in the country are expected to focus their cloud investment on cloud system infrastructure services or Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Gartner noted.

The cloud service model is projected to total about $2.4 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% from the previous year. It will be followed by cloud application services or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which is forecast to total about $2.2 billion in the next year, up 21.4% from 2021.

IaaS and SaaS will make up 32.3% and 29.6% respectively, of the total investments in public cloud services next year.

According to Gartner, India’s policy infrastructure is also emerging as an important contributor to public cloud growth. Initiatives aimed at building a skilled cloud workforce in collaboration with private IT service providers will aid the government’s effort of strengthening the public cloud ecosystem in the country, the research firm noted.