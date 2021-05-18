India’s PC market records highest ever first-quarter shipments

The PC shipments in the country surged 73.1% to 3.1 million units in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the previous year, according to a report by research firm IDC.

India’s PC market recorded the highest ever first-quarter shipments in the March ending quarter 2021, driven by continued demand for notebooks.

HP reclaimed its top spot in the overall PC market, while Dell slipped to the second position, followed by Lenovo, Acer, and Asus tied with Apple for the fifth spot.

HP’s shipments doubled to 10.2 lakh units in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year. The California-based firm managed to win key customers and improved supplies to reclaim the leading position.

Dell's PC shipments expanded 45.4% year on year with 6.7 lakh units shipped in the March ending quarter. The Texas-based company secured the second position in the commercial segment, however, slipped to the third spot in the consumer segment.

Lenovo shipped 6.2 lakh units in the first quarter of 2021 with a growth of 73.4% year-over-year. The Chinese firm was able to get allocations on time that helped it to register growth in the consumer and small and medium-sized business segments, the report noted.

The two Taiwanese firms in the top five, shipped about 4.1 lakh units together in the first quarter. Acer’s shipments grew 10.5% year-over-year having shipped 2.4 lakh units in the first quarter. While Asus shipped 1.6 lakh units in the first quarter for year-on-year growth of 83.9%.

Apple recorded its biggest quarter for PC shipments in the country. The tech giant’s shipments grew 335.5% to 1.6 lakh units in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the previous year. It tied for the fifth spot with Asus in the overall PC market and replaced the latter to take the fourth position in the consumer segment.

While notebooks captured over 75% of the PC category, with 116.7% year-over-year growth in the quarter ending March 2021, the desktops showed early signs of recovery. Desktops in the consumer segment grew 49.5% in the March ending quarter compared with the previous year.

In spite of registering high shipments in the first quarter, going forward, “PC vendors are staring at uncertainty for the next few months, with new lockdowns impacting consumer sales, delaying government projects, and limiting supplies into the country,” Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager at IDC India, said in a statement. “We will see a further surge in the PC demand when the situation improves in the coming months.”