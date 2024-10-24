India’s next generation will be the back-office for AI delivery, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday (October 24, 2024) said India’s next generation will be he back office for AI delivery at a company event in Mumbai. During a fireside chat with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mr. Huang hailed the massive scope in the country due to the “large population of users for the AI flywheel,” which essentially means continuous cycle of data collection and increased adoption that leads to improved AI tools and products.

Mr. Ambani spoke about India’s digital infrastructure capabilities, and said, “Since 5G, we have seen how technology can deliver customer value to Indians and AI will bring more prosperity to the country and equalise us to the world.”

Agreeing with Mr. Ambani, Mr. Huang said, just as the previous generation was “focused on the back-office operations” for IT, “the next generation will be focused on the back-office operations of AI delivery.”

The key to building an entire AI ecosystem in a country was the infrastructure. Mr. Huang said that India would soon have 20 times more compute than anywhere else in the world. “India is very, very dear to the world for its computer industry and is central to the IT industry. Our job is to help India build and deploy AI and your [India] job is to use your [India] incredible IT capabilities,” he said.

Nvidia is reportedly in discussion with the government on manufacturing AI chips in the country. Mr. Huang had initially proposed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

During the summit, Nvidia announced Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B, a 4-billion parameter AI Hindi-language model. Mr. Huang then introduced Nvidia AI for enterprises which uses AI agents to perform tasks separately. The AI agents can help employees become “super-employees,” he noted.

Zoho Corporation confirmed it will be using Nvidia NeMo, a part of their AI Enterprise software to build and deploy custom large language models. Reliance and Ola Electric said they will be using Nvidia’s “Omniverse” simulation technology to test their factory operations virtually.

India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched a specialised Nvidia business unit to push AI adoption among its clients across industries. ServiceNow announced they will be using Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints to develop AI Agents on their platform for multiple use cases for customers.

Additionally, Nvidia will collaborate with e-commerce giant Flipkart to improve their conversational customer services. Last year, in September, Reliance and Nvidia had agreed to develop AI supercomputers in India and build large language models trained on its languages.

