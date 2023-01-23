ADVERTISEMENT

India’s mobile downloading speed increases while broadband dips

January 23, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Speedtest Global Index by Ookla put India at the 26th position with median mobile downloading speeds at 25.29 Mbps

The Hindu Bureau

The Speedtest Global Index by Ookla shared that India’s median mobile downloading speed at 25.29 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Speedtest Global Index by Ookla has put India’s median mobile downloading speed at 25.29 Mbps while the uploading speed stood at 5.51 Mbps. This data came out of the company’s December 2022 statistics.

Interestingly, India has jumped 26 position to reach at 79 spot in the mobile internet speed ranking, globally.

On the contrary, the median downloading speed for the fixed broadband users in India stood at 49.14 Mbps in the mid of December 2022. The upload speed for the same subscribers measured at 48.51 Mbps. Overall, India slipped one position in the global ranking on the Speedtest Index, at 81, for the fixed broadband chart.

In terms of latency, the mobile internet users faced a lot. According to the Index, the latency for the mobile subscribers was counted at 32 ms compared to 7 ms for the fixed line users.

Globally, Qatar topped the mobile downloading speed with 169.51 Mbps whereas Singapore leads in fixed broadband speed with 225.71 Mbps.

