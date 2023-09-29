India’s homegrown semiconductor maker CDIL to make components for EV and solar panels

September 29, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

India’s homegrown semiconductor maker Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) on Thursday announced a new surface mount semiconductor packaging line at its Mohali campus. With this, CDIL now has 10 assembly lines that are going to raise its total capacity at the facility to 600 million units, annually.

Established in 1964, CDIL has become India’s first Silicon Carbide components manufacturer and aims to fuel the growing demands of electric vehicle (EV), power management (like UPS) and solar energy industry with high power and more efficient components.

CDIL intends to make Silicon Carbide (SiC) materials for India and the global markets. Currently, it has a presence in over 35 countries. It will be making Silicon Carbide MOSFETs, Silicon Carbide Schottky Diodes, Rectifiers, Zeners and TVS Diodes among others.

“CDIL gives credit to schemes like Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) and production linked incentive (PLI) for the growth of semiconductor industry in the country,” said Prithvideep Singh, General Manager, CDIL.

SiC material can operate at high temperature and handle high breakdown voltages. Therefore, it emerges as the optimal choice for EV, power management and solar sectors, added Mr. Singh.

China has asked CDIL to do SiC packaging, informed Pankaj Gulati, President of CDIL.

CDIL has also established an advanced testing and reliability laboratory at the Mohali plant. The facility is equipped to qualify semiconductor products according to the standards stipulated by the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC).

CDIL signed an MoU with the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), a research institute in Mohali under MeitY, undertaking R&D in the field of semiconductor technology. Both parties will establish a framework wherein SCL’s knowledge and wafer fabrication facilities are utilized to produce indigenous wafers for CDIL’s discrete semiconductor devices, using CDIL’s proprietary manufacturing processes.

“India still has much to catch up, with a projected surge in demand to approximately $110 billion by 2030. At MeitY, our objective is to modernise and commercialise Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) with focus on making it an R&D hub for developing the semiconductor ecosystem in the country,” said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MeitY.

CDIL has already started pilot production in August with 50 million units and delivered its inaugural batch to customers in both domestic and international markets.

CDIL has manufacturing facilities and a reliability lab in Mohali and Delhi, serving industries like automotive, defence, and aerospace sectors including ISRO.

